Mallards Fire: President ‘sad’ but ‘optimistic’ about moving forward

A fire that engulfed the Madison Mallards Pro Shop is an opportunity to be better, according to the Mallards President.

“We’ve never been through anything quite like this,” Vern Stenman, president of the Mallards, said. “It’s been sad for us. The building is a really unique part of the stadium.”

Thursday night, firefighters were dispatched at 9:51 p.m. The building was fully engulfed as crews prepared to attack the fire. On Friday, a Madison Fire spokesperson confirmed that is currently being investigated as arson.

Stenman said the shop, which suffered a roof collapse, was made up of “bits and pieces” from the old stadium.

Damage assessment begins on Monday, according to Stenman. He said he is not concerned about the potential impact on business and is looking forward to its spring opening.

“It’ll give us an opportunity to get a little better and make the experience next year better at the ballpark,” he said.

The fire is currently under investigation. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, contact the Madison Fire Department's Fire Investigation Division at 608-266-4488. People can also submit a tip to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 266-6014 or on the web at P3Tips.com.

