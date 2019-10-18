Mallards Pro Shop fire being investigated as arson

A fire late Thursday night at a building that housed the Madison Mallards Pro Shop is being investigated as arson.

The Madison Fire Department announced the investigation on Friday afternoon. They are being assisted by the Madison Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Firefighters were dispatched to the Madison Mallards Duck Pond at 9:51 p.m. The building was fully engulfed as crews prepared to attack the fire.

The building had significant damage, including a roof collapse. There were no injuries reported.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, contact the Madison Fire Department's Fire Investigation Division at 608-266-4488. People can also submit a tip to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 266-6014 or on the web at P3Tips.com.