Mallards selling discounted merchandise damaged in the team store fire

After the team store was lost in a fire earlier this year, the Madison Mallards are selling the merchandise for fans at a big discount.

“We were actually able to save a lot of the merchandise,” said General Manager Tyler Isham. “It did get damaged with smoke damage, but they’ve given us the clear to sell it.”

Isham said it’s unfortunate that the store was lost in the fire, but the team is putting a positive spin on it.

“In classic Mallards fashion we’re going to make the best of the situation,” said Isham. “The concept of the word ‘fire sale’ we took very literally in a sense.”

The Madison Mallards “Fire Sale” will be on Saturday, Dec. 7th from noon until 4 p.m. at the Great Dane Duck Blind.

