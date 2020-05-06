Man accused of cutting woman's throat with knife in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wittenberg woman was taken to a hospital after her throat was cut and she was stabbed by a man in her vehicle, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

At about 10:42 p.m., the sheriff's office was called to the scene on Highway 45 in the Town of Wittenberg.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim, 34, and the suspect, 31, were driving in a vehicle with the woman's four-year-old daughter. The vehicle stopped on the side of the road "and a struggle ensued," reads a statement from the sheriff's office.

Investigators say the man stabbed the woman and cut her throat with a knife.

A passerby stopped to help the woman and her daughter. This person drove them to the Sheriff's Office. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The man was found at the scene. He is in custody. The sheriff's office identified him only as a Hortonville man.

No names were released.

The case remains under investigation. Investigators did not release information about potential charges or what led up to the stabbing.

Read the original version of this article at www.wbay.com.

 