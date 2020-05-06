Man accused of cutting woman's throat with knife in Shawano County

A Wittenberg woman was taken to a hospital after her throat was cut and she was stabbed by a man in her vehicle, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

At about 10:42 p.m., the sheriff's office was called to the scene on Highway 45 in the Town of Wittenberg.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim, 34, and the suspect, 31, were driving in a vehicle with the woman's four-year-old daughter. The vehicle stopped on the side of the road "and a struggle ensued," reads a statement from the sheriff's office.

Investigators say the man stabbed the woman and cut her throat with a knife.

A passerby stopped to help the woman and her daughter. This person drove them to the Sheriff's Office. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The man was found at the scene. He is in custody. The sheriff's office identified him only as a Hortonville man.

No names were released.

The case remains under investigation. Investigators did not release information about potential charges or what led up to the stabbing.