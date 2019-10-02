Man accused of driving into Beaver Dam Middle School pleaded not guilty

A 22-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday after authorities said he drove into Beaver Dam Middle School in August.

Roy Cortez appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday morning for an arraignment hearing. He is facing a Operator Flee/Elude Officer-Bodily Harm or Property Damage charge. If convicted Cortez could be fined up to $10,000 and be in prison for 6 years.

According to the criminal complaint, Cortez did not stop when Beaver Dam police attempted to pull him over Aug. 21. Authorities said he was speeding on several Beaver Dam streets before he crashed into the school. Police estimated he was traveling 80-90 m.p.h when he crashed into the building.

School officials said he caused more than $500,000 in damage.

A telephone scheduling conference is expected to occur on Nov. 6.