Man accused of killed girlfriend's disabled daughter

A central Wisconsin man has been arrested in the death of his girlfriend's disabled adult daughter.

Twenty-year-old Samantha Roberts died Friday at her home in Nekoosa.

Court documents say Roberts had cerebral palsy, couldn't speak and used a wheelchair. An autopsy showed Roberts died from significant head trauma.

Roberts' mother told police she checked on her daughter in a first-floor bedroom then went upstairs and took a bath. Documents say when she returned downstairs she found her daughter was "suffering from a medical emergency."

Officials say the mother's boyfriend told police he hit Roberts several days before her death, but didn't cause the injuries that killed her.