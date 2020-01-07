Man accused of killing 2 people released from jail after posting portion of $10 million bond

Records from the Painesville Municipal Court in Ohio show that the man charged with two counts of murder was released from jail on Tuesday morning after his bond was posted.

A judge originally set bond at $10 million with a 10% cash surety at Blake Sargi’s arraignment on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

According to documents, the necessary $1 million payment was made via credit card on Tuesday morning, granting Sargi’s release.

The 27-year-old allegedly fatally shot Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson and William Larondez Jackson, both from Euclid, in the head on Jan. 4, 2020. Both shooting victims were found in a 2019 GMC Yukon along Andrea Drive in Concord Township.

Sargi’s stepmother called the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident, Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said.

Deputies then responded and found Sargi barricaded in his Oakridge Drive residence. The SWAT team eventually safely negotiated with Sargi to surrender.