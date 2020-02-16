Man accused of raping 11-year-old girl in New York arrested

Authorities have arrested a man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in New York City over the weekend.

Police said 45-year-old Andre Clarke of Staten Island raped the girl inside her home in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn on Saturday morning, WPIX reports.

The girl was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to WPIX.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Sunday morning that Clarke had been arrested.

WNBC reports Clarke is accused of repeatedly raping the victim.

Clarke has been charged with three counts each of rape, sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to WNBC.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.