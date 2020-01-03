Man accused of strangling woman while intoxicated in Wis. Dells

A 45-year-old man was charged with strangling a woman in a car parked in Wisconsin Dells last December.

A criminal complaint states that Michael J. Cisneros was riding as a passenger in a woman’s car and was intoxicated on Dec. 26. When the woman parked near 433 Broadway to let Cisneros out, he reached over and put his hands around her neck.

The woman says she was unable to breath while Cisneros strangled her. Cisneros then told her that he was going to “slice her and her family,” according to the complaint.

The victim then lost consciousness.

When the victim regained consciousness, Cisneros was dangling the car keys in front of her. He told her that she needed to take him home, or he would attack her again.

Instead, the victim exited the car until Cisneros got out and left.

If convicted of the felony charges, Cisneros could spend up to six years behind bars.

Cisneros has been charged with the following, as well as several misdemeanors:



One count of Strangulation and Suffocation



One count of Battery



One count of Disorderly Conduct



Cisneros will be back in Columbia County Court on Jan. 27th for a pre-trial conference.

