Man and dog killed in crash involving Alliant Energy truck in Columbia Co.

A man and his dog were killed in a crash Friday morning after authorities say an Alliant Energy utility truck failed to stop at a sign in Columbia County.

Columbia Co. Sheriff Roger Brandner said the crash in Dekorra Township occurred at the intersection of County Highway CS and County Highway V at 9:20 a.m. He said a 2016 International Alliant Energy utility truck failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a 2008 Chevy Impala.

Brandner said the 66-year-old driver from the Poynette area and his dog were declared deceased on-scene. The truck driver was not injured in the crash and has been cooperative with the investigation.

Roads were shut down for approximately three hours while first responders worked the scene.

