Man and his pets die in Juneau Co. house fire

A man and his pets are dead after his home caught fire in Juneau County Wednesday.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews responded to a home on 9th Avenue in Necedah just after 7 p.m.

After crews extinguished the fire, they found what they believe to be the remains of a man and several pets.

The county medical examiner is working to identify the remains.

The victim’s name will be released once positive identification has been made, the sheriff’s office says.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

The office was assisted by fire departments from Armenia, Cutler and Necedah; Camp Douglas EMS; the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

