Man, woman arrested for burglary after crashing car during police chase

A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning for after crashing a car during a police chase.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an alarm at Gander Outdoors on Metro Drive in the Town of Burke around 12:40 a.m. When they got to the scene, they said a car drove off, eventually crashing on Metro Drive and US-51.

That's when a man identified as 36-year-old Raymond Sanchez allegedly got out of the car and ran. He was eventually caught in a nearby creek at Token Creek Park. Deputies also found a woman pinned inside the crashed car. After getting her out of the vehicle, she was identified as 35-year-old Joshalynne Campbell.

Both suspects were taken to an emergency room to be checked out. The pair were arrested on several charges including burglary, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.