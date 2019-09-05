Man arrested after a random stabbing in downtown Madison

A man has been arrested after a seemingly random stabbing on Wednesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after 7 p.m. officers were called to Williamson Street. A man and a woman were talking there when they say another man walked up and stabbed the man in the shoulder with what's described as a three-inch folding knife.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital and given stitches, while the man that police say stabbed him was found and arrested. He's charged with First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.