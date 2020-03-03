Man arrested after allegedly pulling out knife at Madison library

A 24-year-old man was arrested after allegedly drawing a knife at the Madison Public Library on Monday.

Adonis A. Rivera was arrested shortly after the incident after officers found him smoking outside the building, according to the Madison Police Department.

The victims told investigators they had been on the second floor of the library at 201 W. Mifflin St., when they noticed a man staring at them. They said the suspect looked angry and started to walk up to them.

As he approached, one of the victims reportedly asked him, “What’s up?” It was at that point, the suspect allegedly pulled a knife out of his pocket. Scared, they alerted the staff at the library and police were called.

Rivera was booked into the Dane County Jail on a count of disorderly conduct while armed, according to police.

