A Madison man is behind bars after biting a police officer Tuesday night.

Madison police say officers were dispatched to the corner of Lexington and Fairmont avenues around 11:36 p.m.

There they found a man under the influence of alcohol.

While officers tried to arrest him, the man bit one of the officers on the hand.

29-year-old Patrick Knowles was eventually taken to the Dane County Jail for battery and resisting arrest.