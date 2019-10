A man is behind bars after crashing his car while intoxicated in Grant County Monday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says Ryan Flagel, 27 of Prairie Du Chief, was driving on highway 35 near Kansas Road when he crashed into a ditch.

The Sheriff’s Office says Flagel refused transport to a hospital. His vehicle had to be towed.

He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.