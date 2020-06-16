Man arrested in connection to woman's death after she allegedly jumped from a moving car

An investigation has been opened into a woman's death after she allegedly jumped from a moving vehicle in Columbia County.

Deputies received a call just after 4 a.m. Sunday that the woman had jumped out of the car near N9371 County Highway AA in Lewiston Township. While responding to the scene, they found out the woman was being taken to a hospital in Portage by another car.

Deputies were able to find that car, and began attempting life-saving measures on the woman, identified as 22-year-old Taylor Ninnemann of Madison. They shared Ninnemann was not breathing and did not have a pulse. She was taken to a local hospital and later medflighted to UW Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

24-year-old Jeremiah Collins was later identified as the driver of the car that Ninnemann allegedly jumped out of. Deputies said when they found Collins, he appeared intoxicated and was taken to the Columbia County Jail on charges of OWI causing injury, 2nd-degree reckless injury and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the investigation remains active as detectives are trying to figure out what happened, sharing that initial information revealed that Collins and Ninnemann were arguing right before getting into the car.

If anyone has information about this incident or saw Collins or Ninnemann this past weekend, you are encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Leda Wagner at 608-742-4166 ex 3315.