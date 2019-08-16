Man arrested after drawing gun, making threats in Portage convenience store

A Beaver Dam man is behind bars after he drew a firearm after an argument escalated in a Portage convenience store.

Portage police say officers were called to the Market Basket convenience store in the 400 block of Dewitt Street in Portage Wednesday evening.

There they discovered that Mason F. Gradel, 32, who had been making threats and displaying the firearm, had fled.

Then on Thursday, officers successfully tracked him down and arrested him on multiple charges.

Those charges are: First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Firearm contrary to an Injunction Prohibition, Violation of a Restraining Order/Injunction and Disorderly Conduct.

The Portage Police Department was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Baraboo Police Department.

