Police: Man arrested after dropping BB gun while pushing another into his pants

A 19-year-old man is behind bars after dropping one of his two BB guns in front of a woman while waiting at a Madison bus stop Tuesday.

A witness told Madison police that she and the man were waiting at the bus stop at Pflaum Road just before 10 a.m. when one of his BB guns fell from his backpack as he pushed the second BB gun into his pants.

The man then boarded one bus, while the woman ran into a second bus and informed the driver of the situation, according to a Madison Police incident report.

Madison Metro and Madison police worked together to inform the driver of the bus the man was riding on, police say. The bus driver then reportedly pulled over at Turner Avenue and Buckeye Road, where officers took the man in custody, identified as Dapri A.V. Hallom, off the bus. Hallom is now at the Dane County Jail.

Madison police say Hallom was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct.

