Man arrested after gunshot heard inside residence

A Columbia County man was arrested after a gunshot was reportedly fired inside a residence on Sunday.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a domestic disturbance at N7951 County Highway F in the township of Fort Winnebago.

An intoxicated male had a firearm within the residence and one gunshot was heard fired inside the residence, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene and family members were contacted inside the building. A firearm was recovered from the first floor of the residence along with a discharged shell casing.

At the residence was 72-year-old Dennis O’Connell, who was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail for first degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed enhancer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and domestic disorderly conduct, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.