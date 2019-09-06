Man arrested after high-speed chase across Dane County

A man has been arrested after a high-speed chase through Dane County Thursday night.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped 20-year-old Keelan Seaton in the Town of Dunn just before 9:30 p.m., but Seaton drove off shortly after being stopped, leading to a 20-minute chase.

The chase went from Dunn to Madison and then ended in Fitchburg, when law enforcement said Seaton hit a curb at Nobel Drive and Fahey Glen, damaging his car. Deputies said speeds got up to 94 miles per hour during that chase.

He was arrested for for eluding, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for operating after suspension.