Man arrested after narcotics task force raids his Fitchburg apartment

A man is behind bars after local authorities carried out a drug raid at his Madison home Thursday morning.

Madison police say the Dane County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at his apartment around 6 a.m.

There authorities discovered nearly 65 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, ammunition, cell phones, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Jermaine T. Stamps, 32, was arrested for maintaining a drug dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine - 5 counts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of THC.

Fitchburg Police and the Dane County Sheriff's Tactical Response Team assisted with the operation.

