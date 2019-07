A man is behind bars after passing out and then driving his car into the vehicle of an off-duty paramedic Thursday afternoon.

Madison police say officers were able to revive the 30-year-old man, at the intersection of Portage Road and Duke Street around 12:15 p.m.

When authorities brought the man to a local medical facility – the man high-tailed it out and hid in a field.

But a Madison police K-9 eventually sniffed the man out, and he was arrested on multiple charges.