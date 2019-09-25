Man arrested after police find drugs and cash in his SUV

A Madison man is behind bars after police officers found drugs and cash in his SUV Wednesday morning.

Madison police say a concerned citizen called 911 after noticing an SUV parked outside their home on Artisan Drive for over an hour. The engine was running and the windows down, police say.

When officers arrived they found a man inside asleep. When he awoke police say he did not want police near his vehicle.

A Maple Bluff K-9 unit arrived and indicated drugs were inside the vehicle.

Inside officers found marijuana, heroin, cocaine base and thousands of dollars in cash.

Dedonta J. Davis, 31 of Madison was arrested for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

