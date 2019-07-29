Man arrested after punching, kicking 2 people in ‘random attack’

A man is behind bars after punching and kicking an elderly man and a Good Samaritan in a random attack in downtown Madison, police say.

Victims say an "arrogant drunk" approached a 72-year-old man in the 1000 block of Williamson Street Sunday around 4:29 p.m.

Police say the suspect told the elderly man that he was going to "kick you’re a” and then attacked him.

The scuffle landed the two on the ground, just as a Good Samaritan passed, and called for the attack to stop. The suspect stopped attacking the elderly man, and proceeded to punch the Good Samaritan multiple times.

Officers later found the suspect in a nearby park and arrested him. The two victims were not seriously injured.

Ernest W. Holley, 50, was arrested for aggravated battery of an elderly person, battery to the Good Samaritan, and bail jumping.