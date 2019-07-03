Man arrested after punching police officer, wandering around Madison homes

A 20-year-old man is behind bars after wandering around on private property and punching a police officer Tuesday night.

Madison police were dispatched to the 300 block of Koster Street in 11:42 p.m. Residents there say they were woken by a man checking car doors and entering porches.

Officers eventually found the suspect, who matched the description of the person described by residents.

According to Madison police, the man gave conflicting statements and said he possessed marijuana.

When officers tried to put handcuffs on him, police say the man resisted and hit an officer in the face twice with a closed fist.

20-year-old Ranodo Reid of Madison was arrested for Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Trespass to Land, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting an Officer.

The officer he punched suffered minor injuries.

