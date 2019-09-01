Man arrested after robbing, hospitalizing victim

A man was arrested after robbing a victim before knocking him to the ground in Madison early Saturday morning.

A 49-year-old man reported to police he had been walking in the area of Jennifer Street when a 36-year-old ex-coworker walked up to him and asked to borrow some money at 5:52 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

When the victim refused, the suspect started punching the victim and knocked him to the ground. The victim fell unconscious briefly.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and probable cause was established to arrest the suspect on charges of strong armed robbery, substantial battery and felony bail jumping, according to the blog post.