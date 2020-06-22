Man arrested after setting apartment on fire with woman and child inside

Madison police are investigating after a man set an apartment on fire with a woman and child inside.

According to police, officers and the Madison Fire Department were dispatched to the Tree Lane apartments on the west side for a domestic disturbance with a fire alarm going off just after 1 a.m. on Monday.

At the scene, police learned a woman and her child had to evacuate the apartment after a male suspect set the apartment on fire. He remained inside, and officers had to pull him from the burning apartment.

The man was arrested for domestic attempted homicide and arson.