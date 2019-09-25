Man arrested after several women and teen were attacked near downtown Madison

A 26-year-old man is behind bars after Madison police arrested him following a string of stranger attacks that targeted women in the Isthmus area over the past week.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval announced the arrest of Luis Ruiz-Ugalde on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 17 around 5:30 a.m on Howard Place. Koval said a woman woke up, saw Ruiz-Ugalde in her apartment, and screamed. Police initially believe her scream stopped an attempted burglary, but on Wednesday Koval believes she stopped a sexual assault.

Koval said the second incident occurred on Sunday on the 400 block of Patterson Street after Ruiz-Ugalde approached a woman from behind

The third incident occurred on a Madison Metro bus on Sept. 22. A 13-year-old was traveling on East Washington Avenue to the East Side. Koval said Ruiz-Ugalde tried to grope her several times.

A fourth incident happened later that day at 9:45 p.m. near the 100 to 500 block of East Main Street. Koval said Ruiz-Ugalde followed the victim and she turned around to ask him if he was following her. Koval said that's when he lunged at her, she screamed, and Ruiz-Ugalde tan away.

"When you have an incident of a predatory nature, where they're preying upon vulnerable victims, and then you see that pattern is escalating by leaps and by bounds, that is the instance where we close ranks, despite what your assignments or duties might be, and we all go on board and throw everything we have at it, and such was the instance that led to this arrest," said Koval.

Koval said surveillance cameras and the Metro Bus cameras helped detectives find and arrest Ruiz-Ugalde. Koval said an 11-year-old classmate of the teen who was assaulted on the bus took a picture of Ruiz-Ugalde with her cellphone.

"She had listened well to a parent who told her, when you engage or interact with people who give you a creepy feeling, take out your cellphone and take a picture of them, " said Koval. "In fact, the encounter that occurred on the bus, an 11-year-old with a presence of mind to have that vibe, to have that feeling, and to remember and harken back to those parental instructions proved to be instrumental to us."

Ruiz-Ugalde was arrested on several charges, including second-degree sexual assault of a child and burglary.