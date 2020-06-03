Man arrested after speeding down State Street, crashing into Bascom Hill

A man has been arrested for drunk driving after speeding down State Street and crashing into Bascom Hill.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after 10:15 p.m. Tuesday Juan Cardenas was driving between 50 to 60 mph through State Street's pedestrian-only corridor. He eventually crashed into Bascom Hill.

Luckily, no one was hit. Officers found that Cardenas was under the influence of alcohol. He's been arrested for First Offense OWI, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and also cited for failure to obey a traffic signal.