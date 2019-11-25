Man arrested after spitting on Madison Metro driver and breaking bus windows

A 27-year-old Madison man was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he blew cigarette smoke in the face of a Madison Metro driver, and damaged the bus windows.

Madison police said Christopher Phelps boarded a bus at the East Transfer Point on Corporate Drive around 1:18 p.m. before blowing smoke in the driver's face. The driver said he did not appreciate having smoke blown in his face, especially in a smoke-free environment. Phelps - who tossed his cigarette outside, after inhaling deeply - responded to the driver's statement by spitting at the driver.

At that point, police said the driver picked up his bus phone, prompting the Phelps to leave the bus. Before walking off, the suspect swung a laptop bag at the bus' windows, breaking two of them. The driver estimated the damage to be around $5,000.

Officers located Phelps in the area. He admitted to spitting on the driver and breaking the bus windows because he "did not appreciate the driver's 'tone' when he was asked not to blow cigarette smoke inside the bus."

Phelps was arrested for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.