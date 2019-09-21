Man arrested after stabbing another man in Janesville

The Janesville Police Department says Maurice Williams stabbed a man in the torso.

Sergeant Rob Perkins says officers were called to the 600 block of Rockport Road around 8:35 p.m. Friday night.

The man stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He also told police Williams left the scene.

Police say they found Williams walking in the 300 block of Rockport Road.

The 44-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with 1st Degree Reckless Injury.