Man arrested after stealing highways vehicle, smashing it into police squad car

Authorities are investigating after a man stole a highways department truck and smashed it into a police squad car in Green Lake County Tuesday.

Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a man known to be cognitively impaired was reported to have left his house.

He was later spotted driving a truck owned by the county’s highway department. As police tried to pull the man over, he smashed the truck into a dump truck and then into a Green Lake Police squad car.

The driver continued to smash his truck into the squad car until it became disabled, authorities say. Officers then took him into custody.

Major damage is associated to the incident of which the Wisconsin State Patrol is writing the vehicle crash incidents and the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office will be referring charges to include operate without owners consent and others.

