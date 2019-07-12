Man arrested after tiki torch fight breaks out at East Towne Mall

A man is behind bars after a fight broke out at East Towne Mall Thursday afternoon.

Madison police say witnesses reported seeing two men fighting each other with tiki torches around 2:30 p.m.

One of the men was seen throwing chairs and swinging a broom handle at bystanders. That man was later questioned by officers.

He told them that strangers in Chicago offered him money if he went to East Towne Mall in Madison. However, when he arrived he never received the money, and so the confrontation began between him and one of the strangers who allegedly hired him.

The suspect, Damonte L Lacey-Parr, 21 of Milwaukee, was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property.

The other suspect remains at large.

