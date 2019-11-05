Man arrested after touching 21-year-old victim while pretending to be 'special agent'

A 42-year-old man was arrested after inappropriately touching a stranger while pretending to be a Secret Service agent Monday night.

Madison police say the suspect approached a 21-year-old woman in the 300 block of State Street and grabbed her by the arm.

He ordered her to put her phone down and walk down the street with him. At some point he lifted up his jacket – and the woman thought he was about to draw a gun.

Police say she complied and placed her phone on the sidewalk, standing next to it. Police said she was afraid as she did not know what the “Special Agent” would do.

However, a couple eventually intervened. The man stepped in between the victim and the suspect, while the woman escorted the victim away, after she picked up her phone.

Detectives later reviewed surveillance footage and found the suspect, identified as D'Andre L. White, 42. White was arrested for disorderly conduct and a probation violation.

