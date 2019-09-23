Man arrested after trying to steal from Janesville golf course

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking in and trying to steal from a Janesville golf course.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the Blackhawk Golf Course on Palmer Drive. An alarm had started to go off in the pro shop there.

When police got on scene, they saw 23-year-old DJ Weberg try to run from the building, but were able to catch and arrest him. Weberg has been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property. He's being held in the Rock County Jail.