Man arrested at Packers game facing charges

A man who became unruly at Lambeau Field Monday after a bartender refused to serve him now faces multiple charges for his behavior during his arrest.

Ethan Lindquist, 26, of Iron Mountain, Michigan, is charged with attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, attempted battery to an emergency rescue worker, plus disorderly conduct and resisting counts.

According to the complaint, at about 9:45 p.m., a bartender at 1919 Kitchen and Tap – the restaurant in the stadium – refused Lindquist service because the bartender felt he had too much to drink. As Lindquist left the restaurant, with a litany of obscenities, officers decided to arrest him. At one point, three officers were not able to handcuff him because of Lindquist’s resistance.

Lindquist threatened to kill the officers, and tried to bite one officer’s leg. During the ride to the jail, he used one vulgar term directed at a female officer at least 150 times, repeatedly pounded his head against the plastic divider in the squad, and continued to threaten the officers, according to the complaint.

The complaint makes no mention of any tests of Lindquist’s blood alcohol level.

Lindquist was expected to make an initial appearance in court Tuesday afternoon.