Man arrested facing 5th OWI after driving at Madison officers

A driver was arrested on what would be his fifth operating while intoxicated offense Monday evening after allegedly pointing his vehicle at officers arriving on scene and speeding toward them, according to the Madison Police Dept.

Mark A. Galloway stopped his car before hitting any of the officers or their vehicles, the police incident report indicated. The 52-year-old was then taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on multiple counts of disorderly conduct as well as the OWI.

According to the report, officers had been responding to a domestic disturbance call around 7 p.m. on Della Court. It did not provide any more details about that incident.

The report did note, however, the disorderly conduct count was related to the domestic call.