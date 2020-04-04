UWPD: Second arrest made in double homicide

A man was arrested for a first degree offense of intentional homicide by the UW Madison Police Department late Friday night.

"While this remains a very active police investigation, UWPD investigators believe the two primary suspects in this murder investigation are in custody," according to UWPD in a release early Saturday.

Ali'jah Jawuan Larrue, 18, was arrested by the UW Madison Police Department at 11:19 p.m. and was booked at the Dane County Safety Building on Saturday morning at 2:21 a.m., according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Larrue is being charged with two counts of party to a crime for first degree intentional homicide.

UWPD believes Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre were shot by Sanford and Larrue.

Earlier this week, the University of Wisconsin Police Department arrested 18-year-old Khari Sanford in connection with the killings of UW professor Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner Office’s ruled their deaths homicides, and listed their cause of death as homicidal-related trauma.