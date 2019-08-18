Man arrested for striking residence, 2nd OWI

A 26-year-old Janesville man is in custody after striking a residence and two vehicles in Beloit early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived to the scene, Thomas D. Weidner reversed his vehicle from the fencing of the residence and nearly struck a patrol car. He then drove off onto the 1700 block of St. Lawrence Avenue at 3:52 a.m., according to the Beloit Police Department Facebook page.

Officers attempted to stop Weidner for two blocks before the pursuit was called off.

About 30-40 seconds later, the vehicle was spotted again being driven erratically and swerving all over the road. The Town of Beloit Police Department assisted in setting up stop sticks near Newark and McKinley roads before police attempted to pull over the Weidner again, according to the Beloit Police Department Facebook page.

After Weidner hit the stop sticks, he stopped for a moment before he fled onto Afton Road at 100 mph. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office set up a second set of stop sticks as Weidner was coming into Janesville.

Weidner was arrested on the 500 block of South Washington Street with the help of a Rock County Sheriff’s Office K9 and a taser after he attempted to flee on foot. He was arrested for his second offense of operating while intoxicated, hit and run to property, hit and run to an unattended vehicle, operating while suspended and felony fleeing, according to the Beloit Police Department Facebook page.