The Janesville Police Department says Brandon Stoddard was stopped Friday night for driving erratically. They say around 11:20 p.m., he was stopped near Mt. Zion and N. Fremont St.

Officers say they had probable cause for a search warrant for a legal blood test and are the results are pending.

The 39-year-old man from Janesville is being held at the Rock County Jail until his initial court appearance.