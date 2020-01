A 35-year-old Madison man was arrested for his fifth OWI offense early Sunday morning.

A report was made from a caller that an unoccupied blue Volkswagen Jetta drove off I-94 at the 240 westbound marker at 12:04 a.m., according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

After investigation, Matthew A. Chingo was revealed to be the driver of the vehicle. Troopers on scene determined Chingo was operating under the influence and placed him under arrest for his fifth OWI.