Man arrested for 5th OWI after Madison crash

A Madison man was arrested for his fifth offense of operating under the influence on Tuesday afternoon.

The car the suspect was driving proceeded to rear-end a SUV at the intersection of Williamson Street and S. Baldwin Street at 3:47 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

Several reported the suspect driving erratically — weaving in and out of a traffic lane, slowing down and speeding up — just prior to the crash.

Witnesses told police the suspect walked away from the collision, and provided officers with a description of the man. Later, 58-year-old Elvin Webster was found on Ingersoll Street and arrested, according to the police department.

Webster said he left the scene because he knew he was wanted on warrants.