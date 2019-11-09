Man arrested for 5th offense OWI

ROCK CO., Wis. (WMTV) The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says they could smell a strong odor of intoxicants and burnt marijuana coming from a car a deputy pulled over.
Around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, the deputy stopped in the area of S USH 51 by E LT Townline Rd.
When Marcos Denson stepped out of the vehicle, sobriety tests showed signs of impairment.
A deputy found that the 33-year-old man had four prior OWI convictions making this arrest his 5th offense.
Denson will have a mandatory court date on Monday, November 11th, 2019.