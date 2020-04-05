Man arrested for 6th OWI

A 65-year-old Madison man was arrested for his sixth OWI offense by the Dane County Sheriff's Office early Sunday morning.

Deputies were told of an intoxicated man inside of Kwik Trip on Milwaukee Street at 6:34 a.m., according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy arrived and saw a man matching the description of the intoxicated man in the driver seat of a vehicle located in the Woodman’s parking lot, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Hamid A. Issa was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on a felony OWI charge, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.