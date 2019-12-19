Man arrested for 6th OWI after hit-and-run crash in Janesville

Janesville police say they received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver Wednesday afternoon, and another call came in about a hit-and-run.

Officers say Jeremy Prinkey side-swiped another vehicle on W. Court St. at S. Arch St. The victim recorded Prinkey's license plate and officers went to the address registered to it.

The man from Brodhead showed signs of impairment and refused standard field sobriety tests. Police had probable cause to arrest Prinkey for 6th OWI after a Department of Transportation records check showed he has 5 priors.

Police also had a search warrant for a legal blood draw with the results pending.

Police say Prinkey resisted arrest while being taken into custody, and spat at officers, making threats to one of them.

An officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest.