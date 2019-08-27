Man arrested for 6th OWI in Rock County

A man is in the Rock County Jail, facing his sixth offense of Operating While Intoxicated.

A release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office states Harold Estep, 36, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. A caller reported Estep's vehicle was swerving on County Road M near I-90, at one point driving in the ditch before it stopped alongside the road.

When officers arrived, they state Estep was slurring his words and displayed signs of being under the influence of drugs. Field sobriety tests were performed and a blood sample was collected. The results of that sample have not been released.

Since Estep has been convicted of OWI five times before Tuesday's arrest, this sixth offense is a felony. Along with OWI, Estep was also booked on a parole violation. Estep will make his initial appearance in Rock County Court on Wednesday, August 28 at 3:00pm.