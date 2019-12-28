Montello man arrested for 7th OWI

A Montello man was arrested for his seventh OWI on Columbia County on Friday afternoon.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a report that a vehicle traveling north on Highway 22 in Lowville Township at 3:48 p.m., according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the vehicle was unable to maintain their lane, crossed the center line and was traveling at varying speeds. The vehicle was found by deputies near the Village of Wyocena and stopped.

The driver was identified as Donald Joseph Siebert, 69 of Montello.

Field sobriety tests were conducted and Siebert was arrested for operating while under the influence, his seventh offense.

Siebert’s impairment is suspected of being caused by a substance other than alcohol. He currently is being held in the Columbia County jail awaiting his initial court appearance for this felony charge, according to the sheriff's office.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has joined other state law enforcement agencies in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign this holiday season. Law enforcement will have increased patrols on the roadways through the holidays in an effort to make the roadways safer by removing dangerous impaired drivers, regardless of what they are impaired by.

