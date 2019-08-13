Man arrested for July bank robbery on Cottage Grove Road

Madison police said they arrested a man in connection with a July armed robbery at a U.S. Bank on Cottage Grove Road.

According to police, 26-year-old Stanley Griffin was arrested Tuesday for armed robbery. He is being held in he Dane County Jail.

Officials said the suspect entered the bank on July 9 around 10 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded money. He took the money in a backpack and ran from the bank.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, and detectives were able to develop probable cause to arrest Griffin.