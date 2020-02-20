Man arrested for OWI, hit-and-run after causing two Madison crashes

A man was arrested for an OWI and a hit-and-run after causing two crashes on Thursday morning in Madison.

According to witnesses, 38-year-old Adam L. Eggers was slumping behind the wheel of his car. He appeared to be sleeping when he rear-ended a vehicle on S. Stoughton Road at the intersection of Pflaum Road at 10:08 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

Northbound traffic on S. Stoughton had stopped for a red light at the time of the collision. A witness said Eggers' head popped up at the moment of impact. He backed up and drove through the intersection.

Next, the car he was driving collided with another at the intersection of N. Stoughton Road and Milwaukee Street. That's where police caught up with Eggers.

He was arrested and hospitalized for treatment of a facial cut. The driver of the car that was struck in the second collision suffered a cut to the hand.